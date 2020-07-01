YORK Mind has launched its activity programme for the fourth year to support people’s mental health and wellbeing.
In conjunction with Explore York, York LGBT Forum, York Carers’ Centre, York City Knights, Blueberry Academy, Portal Bookshop, Kyra, Hoglets Theatre, Heart Woodworks and Refugee Action York, York Mind are delivering the activities programme across the city.
Vicky Blakey-Archer, deputy CEO of York Mind, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with a wide range of great organisations.
“This service gives people in York the opportunity to access a range of activities to support their wellbeing.”
Activities will run across the year, with staggered start dates. Activities will include Mindfulness, vocational courses, facilitated peer support, fitness and creative arts groups, woodland well-being sessions and social events.
The programme will begin with online activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. York Mind hopes to offer face to face sessions later in the year. There will be basic training available for those who may struggle with online sessions.