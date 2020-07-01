POLICE have issued an updated description of a York man who has gone missing.
New details have been released about the items of clothing Nick Gunnell is believed to be wearing, as searches continue to find him this morning (Tuesday).
Mr Gunnell, 55, was last seen at around 11.20am yesterday (Tuesday) at his home address in Holgate Road in York. It is believed he visited a business address in Oxford Street shortly afterwards.
North Yorkshire Police today said he may be wearing dark blue jeans, a blue v-neck jumper, blue lightweight quilted jacket, blue shoes with a white sole and possibly a baseball cap with a Leeds logo on it. He is also potentially carrying a backpack.
He is over 6ft tall, of a slim build with short, cropped grey hair.
Extensive searches were carried out yesterday afternoon, evening and through the night across the city. York Rescue Boat was also involved in searches of the river last night.
Yesterday, a spokesperson for the force said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Mr Gunnell’s welfare."
Anyone who has any information that could help to locate Mr Gunnell should call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information quoting reference: 12200110795.
