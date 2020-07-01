THE York Motorsport Village is set to reopen on Saturday (July 4) after a three month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The centre will reopen in line with Government guidance, providing a safe and clean environment for our customers and staff.
There will be a number of hand sanitising stations around the building.
Areas which are considered to be ‘high contact’ will be cleaned regularly and sanitised throughout the day.
All customers must wear a balaclava if using the centre’s helmets. Balaclavas and gloves will be provided or alternatively you can purchase your own personal pack which includes a new balaclava and gloves for £3.
Race suits, helmets and other clothing equipment will be placed in the new Ozone Sanitising cabinet following each and every use, ensuring all customers will receive fresh equipment prior to racing.
Information on how the Ozone Sanitising works can be found at: https://bit.ly/2ZsDW5Q
Normal opening hours will resume from Saturday (July 4).
The Motorsport Village’s booking portal is now live at: https://bit.ly/3ihYWEV