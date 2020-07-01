HOMES in a York suburb are without water this morning after a large pipe burst.
Yorkshire Water say they are dealing with a pipe burst in BylandAvenue in Bell Farm.
A spokesman for Yorkshire Water said: "The leak is causing low water pressure or no water to a number of properties.
"The team is currently onsite working hard to get this repaired.
"Thank you for your patience in this time and further updates to follow."
Last month homes and businesses around Gillygate were left without water when a pipe burst up through the road.
