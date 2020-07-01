NEW data has shown that NHS patient satisfaction has hit 91 per cent in Yorkshire and the North East, a year-on-year increase of 14.9 per cent.
The increase sees the region once again ranked second highest in England for patient satisfaction.
The data is from the Patient Experience Platform (PEP), which pulls publicly available patient feedback, such as comments made on social media, into a complex algorithm to co-ordinate an overview of NHS acute trust and private hospital performance.
The findings come at a time of overwhelming general positivity towards the NHS, as front-line healthcare professionals continue to deliver essential treatment alongside the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Patient satisfaction is a key part of quality in healthcare alongside safety and outcomes. The indicators cultivated by the PEP algorithm provide an invaluable insight into individual departmental performance, allowing hospitals to identify areas that need focus and improvement as soon as issues emerge. This is particularly important as the current pandemic evolves.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment