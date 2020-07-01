A FURNITURE shop with a store on the outskirts of York has gone in to administration.

Harveys which has a store at Clifton Moor in York is now under the control of administrators.

On their website, Harveys says: "We’re not taking any new orders online, but if you’ve already placed an order, this will be delivered as promised.

"For details on Harveys, please visit www.pwc.co.uk/bluegroup

"Queries regarding orders placed with Harveys before June 30 should be directed to the Purchasers on 0333 222 6800 or at enquiries@bensonsforbeds.co.uk"

Blue Group formally appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrator on Tuesday.

The move leaves the future of Harveys hanging in the balance, with PwC looking for buyers for the business and its three manufacturing plants.

Nationally Blue Group employs more than 3,000 people, with 1,000 employees yet to receive assurances about their jobs, Sky News reported.

Administrators say the Harveys stores and those manufacturing facilities not acquired by the purchasers will continue to trade in administration whilst options are explored.

The sale of the Bensons for Beds business has preserved 1,899 jobs.

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator and PwC Deals partner, said:

“The Group had been facing increasingly challenging trading conditions in recent months, in particular the Harveys furniture business. This has resulted in cash flow pressures, exacerbated by the effects of coronavirus on the supply chain and customer sales. It has not been possible to secure further investment to continue to trade the Group in its current form.

"Following our appointment, we immediately completed a sales process for certain business and assets of the Group. This sale puts the ongoing business on a firmer financial footing in its restructured form as Bensons for Beds only model, whilst preserving 1,899 jobs. The purchasers will be working with the existing management team to continue to grow and develop the business.”

“The Harveys furniture related retail and manufacturing businesses will continue to trade in administration whilst all options are explored. 1,330 employees have been retained to support this trading period.”

“It was regrettably necessary to make 240 employees redundant due to the economic position of the Group. We will make every effort to help those affected at this difficult time by liaising with the Redundancy Payments Service and Job Centre Plus.”