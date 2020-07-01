AN ADORABLE video has captured a group of what are believed to be baby mink playing next to the River Ouse in York city centre.
The footage, filmed by Carl Nickson, managing director of city security firm Eboracum, shows the mink just below Yates, next to Ouse Bridge.
It has been viewed thousands of times on social media.
Mink rarely burrow their own nests, instead using hollows in trees, exposed root networks or rock formations for shelter. Dens are always positioned near the water, their main food source.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment