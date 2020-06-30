YORK Rescue Boat has joined in the search for a missing York man tonight by staging patrols along the River Ouse.
A spokeswoman said the volunteers were called out by North Yorkshire Police to assist in the search for Nick Gunnell, 55, who was last seen at around 11.20am today (Tuesday, June 30) at his home address in Holgate Road in York.
The rescue boat is pictured on the river at about 9.45pm, just before the team was stood down for the night.
Police have said they are "extremely concerned" for the safety of Mr Gunnell.
