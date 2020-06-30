Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a York man who has gone missing - and say they are "extremely concerned" for his safety.
Nick Gunnell, 55, was last seen at around 11.20am today (Tuesday, June 30) at his home address in Holgate Road in York. It is believed he visited a business address in Oxford Street shortly afterwards.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Mr Gunnell’s welfare.
"He is over 6ft tall, of a slim build with short, cropped grey hair and may be wearing jeans and a baseball cap."
Anyone who has any information that could help to locate Mr Gunnell should call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information quoting reference: 12200110795.
