ANOTHER York pub has announced that it won't be reopening from lockdown on Saturday, saying the premises are simply too small to make it work financially and ensure customers' safety.

John Pybus, landlord of the Blue Bell in Fossgate, says it trialled a session using one metre social distancing, as is now allowed by the Government and the trial wasn’t a success operationally or financially.

"The pub is simply too small to adequately ensure the safety of customers and staff, and running with 200 per cent of the staff costs but only 20 per cent of turnover is untenable," he posted on the pub's Facebook page.

"Currently with the pub mothballed we can keep costs low and weather the storm; if we reopen and waste what little money we have just for the sake of being open it would be disastrous in the long term."

He revealed that he was exploring the possibility of being able to use the pavement outside the pub and was in talks with City of York Council.

"We’ll let you know the outcome of these talks as soon as we know and, if successful, we may be able to open for a few days per week for outdoor service towards the beginning of August. This will be dependent on analysing local Covid-19 statistics in the weeks after July 4."

He said staff were missing customers, were bored and wanted 'nothing else but to roll our sleeves up and get serving our local community again.'

But he added: "We just can’t blindly dive in and put our friends at risk – no matter how much we all want to get going again.

"Thank you for all the kind words of support we have received over the last few months. It’s comforting to know that when all this is over The Blue Bell family will return stronger and happier than ever.

"We love you all and thank you for your patience.Take care, keep in touch and we'll see you soon ish."

The pub's announcement comes less than 24 hours after the Fulford Arms in Fulford Road announced it would not be reopening on Saturday, despite the Government allowing pubs, cafes, restaurants and bars to reopen their doors.