A POPULAR North Yorkshire hotel has announced it is 'good to go' with its reopening on Saturday, July 4.

The Feversham Arms Hotel has the official Visit England certification to prove it.

Ingo Wiangke, general manager, said they were delighted to be able to open their doors again and welcome guests.

"Safety and wellbeing are at the forefront of everything that we do. We would like to reassure guests that acquiring the industry standard ‘We’re Good to Go’ mark means that we have followed Government, Public Health England (PHE) and Visit England industry COVID-19 guidelines with our comprehensive risk assessment and processes in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social distancing.”

New measures include enhanced cleaning and sanitation, with all surfaces wiped and cleaned at frequent intervals while there will be hand-sanitation units across thehotel and one-way systems so that appropriate bubble groups use the lifts one at a time.

There will also be staggered bookings for dining at The Weathervane restaurant to ensure safe social distancing.

The team has undertaken stringent training ahead of reopening to be fully compliant with the COVID-19 regulations.

Mr Wiangke added: “After several months of lockdown and furlough for all but a skeleton number of maintenance and front of house crew the team are delighted to be back.

Executive chef, Adam Jackson has been working on some exciting dish development in between home-schooling, and our usually discreet housekeeping team may be more visible. Our enhanced protocols will not affect the high standards of service and the warm welcome our guests expect from a relaxing stay at the Feversham Arms.”

In line with Government guidance the Verbena Spa including the outdoor swimming pool remain closed.