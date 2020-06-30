POLICE have put out an appeal following a theft from a shop in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident occurred on Saturday, June 21 between 3.51pm and 3.54pm at Sainsbury’s supermarket in Mill Lane, Tadcaster where an individual attempted to leave the store without paying for several items.
A spokesman said: "We are asking for the public’s help to identify the individual pictured in the CCTV image as officers believe he may have information which could help the investigation."
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 139 or email daniel.coe@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200104826 when passing on information.
Comments are closed on this article.