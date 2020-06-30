A LEADING York city centre clothes store is to close - as it becomes the latest high street casualty of the coronavirus crisis.
Hundreds of jobs are likely to be cut at shirtmaker TM Lewin as it announced it will close all of its stores and switch sales online.
The menswear brand, famous for its office clothes, runs 66 shops, including a store in St Sampsons Square, York.
Investor SCP Private Equity bought TM Lewin in May from private equity owner Bain Capital.
In a statement, Resolve, which has been hired to restructure the business, said: “This acquisition secured the future of the brand at a time of unprecedented uncertainty within the retail sector.
"After considerable review, and due to the many issues currently being experienced by high street retailers, it has been determined that the future of the TM Lewin brand will be online-only.”
