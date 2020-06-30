THE latest figures show that it has now been a week since the last lab-confirmed case of coronavirus was recorded in the City of York Council area.
The Public Health England pillar one figures released today show that the total number of these cases in the area remains at 463, as it has done since last Tuesday (June 23).
The North Yorkshire County Council area has seen an increase of one case, as the total now stands at 1,354. The East Riding of Yorkshire area has also seen an increase of one, taking the total to 966.
Experts have stressed that such figures do not mean there is no coronavirus in the York area, as not all patients with the virus have symptoms, and not everyone with symptoms is tested.
Nationwide, there has been a total of 312,654 pillar one cases of Covid-19. There has sadly been a total of 43,730 deaths.
The pillar one cases are lab-confirmed.
