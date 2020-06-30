THE latest figures show that it has now been 10 days since the last coronavirus (Covid-19) related death was recorded at a hospital within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214. The last death was recorded in the trust on June 20.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further five deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 37 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,709.
Patients were aged between 48 and 94 years old. One patient, aged 80, had no known underlying health conditions.
The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.
