REPORTS that York could see a spike in coronavirus cases and a possible local lockdown appear to have been sparked by a single positive Covid-19 test result.
York has been named in national newspapers as one of 36 towns or cities that have seen a rise in coronavirus cases.
But a report in The Daily Telegraph says this is because York recorded one positive Covid-19 test result in the week up to June 26 - after having zero cases reported the week before - according to Public Health England figures.
The Press has approached City of York Council's Public Health team for a comment.