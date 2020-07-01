A COMMERCIAL cleaning firm has invested £80,000 in new biological decontamination and infection control technology.

Malton-based 4serve lost 70 per cent of its commercial cleaning contracts following lockdown, prompting the team to research how they could use their skills to stay in business.

They also wanted to protect the jobs of their furloughed staff as well as those at their sister-company, water cooler service provider, Aquapoint.

The Steramist system was shipped from America and six staff members are now fully trained in carrying out biological decontamination and infection control services within any building.

Steramist provides an effective disinfection by misting with ionised Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), created by a powerful electrical arc within the distribution nozzle.

A low concentration solution of Hydrogen Peroxide (H2O2) leaves no harmful residues.

The 4serve team is now able to decontaminate any building, and have it back in operation within the hour.

Managing director of 4serve, Patrick Wilkinson, said: “We’ve overcome all sorts of challenges in over 30 years of running businesses, but when we were faced with no other path in March, we had to remember we have always taken a ‘sew the parachute on the way down’ approach.

“We took the decision to invest in the equipment and training we needed, to best support other businesses to begin operating safely again.

“As one of only two companies in the UK using the Steramist system, we’re confident there is no better or more effective surface treatment for eradicating viruses.

“It’s ideal for cleaning areas where workers are in closest proximity to each other, such as washrooms and canteens and will be vital to not only protect the public, but the employees keeping those businesses running.

“We’re working with all sorts of clients such as schools, care homes, retail stores and the transport sector, all of which face huge challenges in not only getting ready to operate again, but maintaining the same high levels of cleanliness following an increase in footfall or indeed, a case of infection.”

4serve hopes to use the new services to help companies across the north of England get back on their feet.

Patrick added: “As businesses begin to open, it’s important for leaders to ask ‘will my customers feel safe?

“And what will they expect our business or service to do to keep them safe?’

“The same applies for employees, who need equal protection and reassurance.”