A HAIR salon which was forced to shut shortly after undergoing a £100,000 refurbishment is throwing open its doors on Saturday.

Toni & Guy in Blake Street is welcoming back clients as part of the big national reopening, alongside pubs, restaurants and other businesses.

Claire and Nick Slorach, who own the York franchise alongside eight others including Harrogate, have spent the past 100 days and £10,000 on preparing their salons.

The York branch underwent a major industrial clean during lockdown, and is having another today, Wednesday.

There are screens at reception, backwash dividers, and hand sanitiser stations. Half the styling chairs have been removed to allow more space, and opening hours will be from 9am to 9pm, with Sunday trading introduced to stagger appointments.

A Toni & Guy gold standard hygiene code will see staff do self-temperature checks daily, surfaces and chairs will be sanitised, and there will be regular cleaning.

Staff, who will stay in their own areas during their shift, will wear visors, while clients will receive a cover for their coat and a personal care pack with a disposable gown and towel (recyclable and decomposable), a mask, comb, scissors and clips which will be sanitised and disinfected after each use.

Working with interior designer Ella De Wastney, Toni & Guy in York underwent a major revamp in January, with new flooring and lighting, concrete tables and a modern reception area.

“We have already done the hard work,” said Claire, ahead of Saturday’s reopening. “It was heart-breaking to close. We had only owned the salon for two-and-a-half years and then did the refurbishment. But we haven’t stopped.”

As well as working on safety, Claire and Nick have stayed in contact with the teams, who have been using the furlough time to upskill, including undertaking the gold standard hygiene course and back-to-work training.

“We had no idea it would go on as long as it did. I am really excited about getting back in the salon and seeing the clients,” said Claire.

The salon is also offering virtual consultations. “So if someone has done a home hair dye and had a disaster we can do a thorough walk through and then from July 4 they can come in and do a patch test.”

Claire said customers would notice a small price rise, but this was done annually.

Toni & Guy York is giving free hair cuts to NHS Staff on Sunday, July 5 and Sunday, July 26. “We just want to say a massive thank you to them,” said Claire.