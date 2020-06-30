THE adventure playground at England’s oldest tourist attraction will be reopening this weekend.

The playground at Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough has been shut until now and the attraction will be limiting tickets to control the number of visitors on site to keep everyone safe when it reopens on Saturday (July 4).

Tickets must be pre-booked online, and for the moment they are for car admissions only, which means that visitors arrive in their car, and tickets are scanned through a gap in the perspex screens at the ticket booths, then visitors park in our car park and have two and a half hours to enjoy the adventure playground, pixie village trail, petrifying well, and the cave itself.

Car tickets are for a max of 7 people per car and it’s £25 per car for term-time weekdays, £30 for weekends and school holidays.

The petrifying well is the oldest entrance-charging tourist attraction in England, open since 1630.

What do I need to bring with me?

Upon arrival, please display your booking confirmation barcode. You can print this or show it on your phone. You will not be allowed admission to the attraction without a valid pre-booked ticket.

Can I arrive without a car?

Pedestrian access will not be allowed at this time and bookings will be for cars only, this is to reduce contact upon admission.

What Safety Precautions are in place?

Signage - to show where to space out and leave a 2m distance - demonstrating effective hand washing - warning of narrow passages - showing one-way systems.

Staff will be continually cleaning throughout the attraction.

Staff have protective face masks and access to hand sanitizers.

Limiting the number of tickets per day to avoid overcrowding.

Can we visit the town of Knaresborough while we are here?

Parking is for the attraction only, if you wish to visit the town of Knaresborough there are town car parks, but you will not be allowed re-entry to the attraction.

The only entrance will be on High Bridge, the entrance on Low Bridge will be closed.

Will the playground be open?

The adventure playground reopens on the July 4. Please supervise children at all times and respect social distancing.

Will the toilets be open?

Yes. They are located at the main gate and port-a-loos in the middle of the park. As always, we will be cleaning these regularly.

Will the Museum and Gift Shop be open?

Yes, the Museum and the Gift Shop are open. Please pay by contactless card payment where possible. There will be a limited capacity of visitors allowed in the Gift Shop at any time.

Will there be refreshments available?

Yes, there are ice creams, hot drinks and cakes available near the Adventure Playground.

Can I bring a picnic?

Yes, you can bring a picnic, but you should bring your own picnic blanket and put your rubbish in the bins provided.

Can I use my Complimentary/Open ticket?

You will need to book a time slot, if you have a complimentary or open ticket and you would like to visit us at this time, please contact us at info@mothershipton.co.uk