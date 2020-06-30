A NORTH Yorkshire hospice will begin to re-open its charity shops next week.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice will re-open its shops from Wednesday July 8, with the first phase set to include Bridlington, Malton, Ramshill, Hunmanby and Filey.
The shops will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 3.30pm, and will be able to accept donated goods during opening hours.
For donations of larger items, call either the Malton shop on 01653 229071 or Filey on 01723 514380. Donated items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being available for sale.
The shops have undergone changes and checks to ensure they are ‘Covid safe’ and comply with Government guidance, with social distancing measures in place and PPE provided for staff and volunteers.
Tracy Calcraft, income and business services director, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming customers back to our shops.
“We have been working hard to create a safe and environment for our staff, volunteers and customers. This is now in place and we can’t wait to open our doors.”
Further details and updates about the re-opening can be found at: https://bit.ly/2ZpuTTc