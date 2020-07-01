FRONTLINE staff at St Leonard’s Hospice have received care packages from a York-based skincare and wellbeing company.
Charlotte Watson and Julie Mercer, group leaders of Neal’s Yard Remedies, delivered hand creams and beauty balms to the team.
Charlotte said: “One of the key values of Neal’s Yard Remedies is people helping people which is reflected in the work of the hospice too. We hope these products will help staff. As well as being very moisturising and good for the skin, the essential oils used in the products are relaxing and uplifting so it’s a little well-deserved treat too.”
Jenny Brandom, hospice director of clinical services, said: “As frontline staff, our clinical teams wear PPE day in day out, and are washing their hands very regularly during shifts which can take its toll. I know our team really appreciates the lovely products.”