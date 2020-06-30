YORK-BASED band, Skylights, have announced a new venue for one of their gigs next year after the original venue capacity sold out rapidly.
The band, made up of four friends from the city, were scheduled to play at Brudenell Social Club in Leeds in February next year. However, tickets for the gig sold out just one hour after release.
Now, the band have announced that the gig will be moved to the Leeds University Stylus, which has an increased capacity of 1000, on Saturday February 20 next year. Further tickets will be released tomorrow (July 1) at 9am.
Turnbull Smith, guitarist in the band, said: “I have seen some great bands at this venue, the thought of playing there seemed so out of reach.
“I never thought it would happen but thanks to the support from our fans it has been made possible. We’ll see you all there.”
The band’s first physical CD release of their latest single ‘Enemies’ reached second in the Official Physical Single Chart top 100 in June.
