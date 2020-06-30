A FINANCIAL services company has won recognition for its services to serving and former military personnel.
Pocklington-based Apex Mortgage & Protection was named the best Veteran & Military Financial Services Group in the UK Enterprise Awards.
It is run by former commando Lewis Papa who has recruited five ex soldiers to deliver a service dedicated to soldiers and veterans.
Apex have seen huge growth in sales to its domestic and business customers since launching in The Pavement, Pocklington last December. It now has 21 advisors providing a nationwide service.
Lewis said: "Looking after the needs of soldiers and veterans is a real passion for us and to win national recognition with this award is really special. Because we are all veterans we understand the problems soldiers and veterans are facing. We work hard to provide the best deals for them, generally delivering 30 per cent savings across a range of financial products."
The UK Enterprise Awards are organised by business magazine SME News.
Senior awards executive Steven Simpson said: "Winners of UK Enterprise Awards are chosen on merit and not on votes cast. Apex have been recognised for their excellence in their industry, the quality of their products and their dedication to customer service."
