TRESPASSERS on a railway line to York will be featured in a TV documentary tomorrow night.

The Railway 24/7 shows a train driver, Simon Powell, being alerted to the news that there are trespassers on the line ahead at Garforth, on his journey to York.

He slows his train to 10mph and then brings it to a stop after spotting them. He subsequently jumps down on to the tracks in pursuit of the intruders, but they vanish into the night before he can confront them.

The programme, which airs at 9pm on Channel 5, reports the growing concerns of TransPennine Express over a rise in the number of trespassers on the railway in recent months, when children have not been in school due to the coronavirus nationwide lockdown.

It says that, during the first month of lockdown, more than 1,000 people were caught trespassing on the railway.

Liz Collins, interim managing director at TransPennine Express, said: “According to new figures, one person every hour puts their life in danger by trespassing on the railway.

“The fact that trespassing is at a ten-year high and that almost half of those killed doing so have been under the age of 25 is an extremely shocking and upsetting statistic.”

“As a rail provider for the North, we’re doing all we can to help keep people safe and reduce trespassing across the network. We also appreciate the support of the British Transport Police who are working closely with us, patrolling trespassing hotspots and educating children about the potential dangers of trespassing.

“We are urging parents and young people to take a reality check when it comes to trespassing. They are real tracks with real trains and real-life consequences.”