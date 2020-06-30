A TENNIS club in East Yorkshire has completed a major project to improve its facilities, costing more than £170,000.

In 2013, Pocklington Tennis Club, on West Green in the town, formed a new committee around chairman Chris French, and they put together a plan to move the club forward and upgrade the facilities.

They began by self-funding a new clubhouse.

The club's project received a huge boost when it was awarded nearly £98,000 in commuted sums, paid to East Riding of Yorkshire Council by developers and passed to the club.

With the support and funding from the council, the LTA, Yorkshire Tennis, Pocklington Town Council and its sponsors, the club has now finished this phase of their development.

They have provided floodlights on four courts, electricity to the site, new exterior fencing, improvements to court fencing, a security gate with key pad entry through an online booking system, a clubhouse extension including disabled facilities and access, new pathways and decking improvements. In addition, its courts have been rejuvenated and car park improved.

Mr French said: “To get Pocklington Tennis Club up to this standard with a project which has cost over £170,000 has been incredibly hard work by a committed team. However it would have been impossible without the support of East Riding of Yorkshire Council. The club looks forward to working with them in the future to continue to develop tennis in Pocklington and the community.”

Councillor Mike Stathers, East Riding of Yorkshire Council portfolio holder for place shaping including operational services, added : “I am absolutely delighted by the great achievements of Pocklington Tennis Club, and very pleased that we have been able to play our part with the award of commuted sums, which were provided by local housing developments as a condition of their planning approval.”