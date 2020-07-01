A HOLIDAY park which is celebrating its 45th anniversary is throwing open its doors to welcome guests from Saturday.

Wayside Holiday Park's owner Mark Goodson is hoping for a good season, despite the late start due to the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Mark and team members have been working hard while the park has been closed to prepare it for its special year, planting new flower beds, creating new streams and upgrading the facilities.

Wayside is in the village of Wrelton, between Kirkbymoorside and Pickering and has been run by three successive generations of the Goodson family,

“To say I am thrilled is an understatement,” said Mark, ahead of Saturday's reopening. “This has been a stressful time for everyone in the UK, as Covid-19 brought the country to a standstill. Now, as lockdown eases, there is some light at the end of the tunnel at last.

“This is a very significant year for us, as it’s our 45th anniversary. My father founded the park in 1975, so it’s a time for celebration.

"Much has changed, politically and culturally, in those 45 years, but our park remains enduringly popular."

The celebrations comes on the back of a record-breaking 2019.

“2019 was our best ever, with a raft of awards and accolades from the AA and the late Professor David Bellamy, together with some healthy sales," said Mark

"And, since the season ended in October, we have completed sales worth £450,000. But as the new season starts, albeit late, it’s time to look ahead.”

Mark said: "I feel that, because of Covid-19, foreign travel is out for many people for the foreseeable future.

"Thoughts will be turning to risk-free holidays in this country and I can reassure everyone that we are ensuring that Wayside is incredibly safe. The interests of all our residents are paramount.

“Despite the indifferent weather last year, we enjoyed a very happy and successful time at Wayside and we are consistently amazed and humbled by the positive comments we receive from all our owners on site.

"Many have said how much they have missed being here this year.”

Mark added: “For those who don’t know Wayside, it is a haven of tranquillity of beauty in the North York Moors National Park.

"Set amid North Yorkshire’s rolling, wood-fringed fields, its peace and tranquillity are perfect for those who want to escape, relax and recharge their batteries.”