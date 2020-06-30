A YORK cinema's reopening has been delayed until the end of July.
Cineworld, part of the new community stadium at Monks Cross, was originally due to reopen on July 10.
But the company says it has made the decision to move the reopening date at its cinemas across the country to July 31.
It says this is in line with recent changes to upcoming film release dates, with delays to the release of big films such as including Mulan and Tenet.
"We hope that we will be able to re-open the doors of all Cineworld cinemas across the UK and Ireland at that time, subject to UK government restrictions. With the on-going pandemic, this new date remains subject to final confirmation.
"We know how much you’ve been missing the cinema and we are excited to welcome you back to Cineworld soon! With great films ahead, including Mulan, Tenet, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Woman 1984 and many more, we can’t wait to be back."
The York cinema, which includes an IMAX screen, had only been open for three months when it was forced to shut in March by the national lockdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.