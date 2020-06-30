DRUG and alcohol recovery workers in North Yorkshire are “here to help,” people who have become more dependent during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Global Drugs Survey (GDS) found that more than 55 per cent of British drinkers who responded reported an increase in the number of days they consumed alcohol each week during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Almost 44 per cent of British cannabis users reported the number of days they were using products containing THC had increased, while over a third of benzodiazepine users said the number of days they were using had increased.
Now, the North Yorkshire Horizons team, led by Humankind, are looking to offer support to those who have come dependent on drugs and alcohol.
Mark Vidgen, operations director in North Yorkshire said: “We would like people to know we’re here to help them with any concerns or worries that they may have. Our friendly workers will work with you and develop a plan to deal with the issues you are facing.”
Appointments for support can be held over phone calls or through Zoom meetings.
To find out more, call 08000 14 14 80 or email info@nyhorizons.org.uk
