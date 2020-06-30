FIREFIGHTERS and volunteers from York Rescue Boat were called to reports of a kayaker in difficulty in the River Ouse in Naburn south of York last night (Monday).
York Rescue Boat was called out at 9.30pm and deployed land-based teams to the area to support North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews.
Flood rescue technicians were deployed by boat to the area due to the River Ouse being in flood.
The incident was classed as a "false alarm with good intent," York Rescue Boat added.
The fire service said crews from Acomb, York, Selby and Ripon responded to reports of an unknown amount of canoeists being out of their boats and in the river.
It said its specially trained water rescue teams, and the York Rescue Boat team, arrived at the scene to locate and save the canoeists.
However once they were found it was discovered that they were capsize training and did not require the services' help.
