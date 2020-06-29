A YORK pub which is famous for its live performances from local and national artists has announced that it won't be reopening this Saturday- and explained the thinking behind the decision.

The Fulford Arms in Fulford Road says it is a space where people can meet up with friends, discover new music and culture or come together as a community in a safe space.

"Unfortunately with the news that live performances, in any form, will not be possible for the foreseeable future, which we acknowledge and wholeheartedly support, we don't feel that now is the time for us to reopen and so we will not be opening our doors on July 4," it said on its Facebook page.

"We have thought long and hard about reopening, just as a pub and we yearn to see our regulars and pour a pint.

"We are aware that we are fortunate to have a wonderful outdoor space, however utilising it regularly is not as simple as it would first seem.

"Relying and planning based on the British weather is difficult at the best of times. With the additional staffing requirements and measures that would be necessary to deliver the environment that you, our staff and importantly our neighbours and local community deserves, it would instead threaten the long term survival of what we are proud to have built up over the last six years.

"This is not a decision we make lightly and we will continue to review this over the coming months.

"We want to see you all. We want to hear you sing and dance along. We want to support the thousands of local and national artists whose signatures proudly adorn our walls as well as the wonderful promoters and organisers who curate amazing nights for you to enjoy. It is heartbreaking to not be able to do this yet."

The pub is asking customers to support it in this decision, 'as safety and security is at the heart of it.'