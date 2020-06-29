A WOMAN has died after falling out of a travelling camper van, police believe.
North Yorkshire Police said it was appealing for information after a single vehicle road traffic collision on the B6165, just outside Ripley, near Harrogate, at about 7.10pm last night.
"A white Fiat camper van was driving on the B6165 towards Ripley from the direction of Pateley Bridge, shortly before the roundabout with the A61," said a spokesperson.
"It is believed that a 40 year old woman fell out of the camper van as it was travelling, sustaining fatal injuries.
"Sadly, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver was uninjured.
"Anyone with any information and/or dash camera footage that they believe could assist police with their enquiries should contact TC 771 Steven James on 101 option 2, or email steven.james771@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number: 12200109667.
