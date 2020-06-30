RIVERSIDE businesses in York are hoping they can reopen on Saturday without being hit by a third 'lockdown' - after a flood alert was issued for the River Ouse.

The Environment Agency said the river could rise as high as 3.2 metres above normal summer levels this morning (Tuesday) after heavy rain in the Yorkshire Dales catchment over the weekend which swelled tributaries such as the Ure and Swale.

The rising levels could mean flooding of roads, riverside footpaths and farmland and the Foss Barrier was set to be put in place yesterday to protect properties alongside the River Foss.

The agency said further rain yesterday in the Pennines was exacerbating the situation and its incident response staff were closely monitoring the forecast, and it advised drivers to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which might be flooded.

Floodwaters were swirling across Queens Staith and Kings Staith by yesterday afternoon, including areas where tables are put out by local bars and pubs.

The alert did not come at a good time for businesses hoping to reopen their doors on Saturday after having already been hit twice by a lockdown this year - first because of the severe flooding in February and then by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leann Williams, co-owner of Plonkers Wine Bar in Cumberland Street, just off Kings Staith, said she was hoping the floodwaters would recede and she would be able to have tables out on the cobbled area near the river as well as opening up inside the bar, "but to be honest it’s a bonus just to be able to open indoors".

Jan Dyl, owner of Dyls cafe, next to Skeldergate Bridge, said he had been shut by the floods for weeks earlier this year and had only been open again for a week following a big clear-up operation when he had been forced to shut again by the Covid lockdown.

He said he had been operating a very successful takeaway operation recently - which he intended to continue at the weekend rather than immediately reopening the cafe - and the last thing he needed was more floods.

He said he might have to move the outdoor bar and some furniture to safety after receiving a flood warning yesterday but hoped it would only be a temporary measure.

Another business which would be hoping the waters would recede by the weekend was City Cruises York, which is due to relaunch its cruises along the Ouse on Saturday but which cannot operate when the river is in flood.

York Rescue Boat tweeted that the vast majority of York will remain open throughout, adding: “Businesses within York are just beginning their journey to recovery after the Covid lockdown, please support them.

"York is definitely 'Open for business’."

Forecasters had good news yesterday for the businesses - and for residents dismayed by the dismal weather of recent days following a warm and sunny spring and early summer.

While this week may see some more cloudy weather and showers, and some more prolonged rain on Friday, the sunshine is set to return on Sunday, with next week looking like a full return to summer.