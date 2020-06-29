A MAN has been arrested after a crash invoving a Mini a North Yorkshire town.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a crash on Leeds Road in Harrogate at 1.20am on Friday June 26 when a white Mini Cooper Estate S was driven in to a green telecommunications box.
The vehicle caused significant damage and the driver left the scene without reporting the incident.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and also help to identify the driver of the vehicle at the time of the collision.
"A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 587. You can also email matthew.bulmer@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200107118.
