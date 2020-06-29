A THUG who threatened a man with a blade on a cycle track is being hunted by police.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the incident, which happened on York cycle track near to Heworth village.
The suspect, who is described as a slim man in his 30s, around 6ft 3in to 6ft 4in tall, is said to have threatened another man with a bladed article.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the suspect had short shaven dark hair with a dark goatee style beard.
They added: "He was wearing a grey jacket, grey jogging shorts and trainers as well as a gold watch and gold ring."
The incident happened at around 1pm on June 12, but details have only now been released by police.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Jamie Gibson. You can also email Jamie.Gibson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200099184.
