A WOMAN who caused a police incident lasting some hours in the city centre is today behind bars.
Lisa Marie Allen, 30, spent some hours standing above the river on the ledge of Ouse Bridge in the early hours of June 24, York Magistrates Court heard.
Fire crews from York, Acomb and Huntington stood by at the scene while police tried to persuade her to move to safety.
The fire brigade’s safety boat was launched and waited in the water below her.
After she was rescued from the bridge, police kept her in custody and sent her to the court the next day.
Allen, of Paragon Street, central York, pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance .
She was committed for sentence to York Crown Court where she will appear on July 16. She was remanded in custody.
Less than two weeks earlier she had been given a six-month conditional discharge at York Crown Court for squatting.
The bridge incident started at about 5.20am on June 24 when emergency services were alerted that a woman was standing on the wrong side of the parapet of the bridge.
