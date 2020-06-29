POLICE have released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to after more than £400 worth of razors was stolen from a shop in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at Tesco in Selby between 8.35pm and 8.45pm on Tuesday, June 16, when more than £400 worth of Gillette razor blades were stolen from the store.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
"We are also asking that anyone who may have information relating to the sale of Gillette razor blades in the Selby area get in touch.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC446 ROBSON . You can also email Simon.Robson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk"
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200102384
