THE YORK NHS Teaching Hospital Trust has gone another day without any coronavirus deaths, on a day when the total number of such fatalities in hospitals across England fell to 19.
The trust, which operates both York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital, has not seen the death of a patient with Covid-19 for nine days now.
Nationwide, the deaths of a further 19 people who tested positive for the coronavirus brought the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,672.
NHS England said the patients were aged between 60 and 96 and they all had known underlying health conditions.
