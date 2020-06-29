ONE of York’s most historic and luxurious hotels has unveiled the new safety measures in place ahead of reopening.

Guests to Middlethorpe Hall will have their temperature checked upon arrival as one of the ways to ensure people feel comfortable and enjoy their stay.

Built in 1699, the country house in Bishopthorpe is reopening on July 16 with special offers to tempt visitors back and encourage them to stay longer. The boutique spa will open at a later date.

York’s town crier Ben Fry will be at the entrance of the hotel, which is set within 20 acres of its own gardens and parkland, at 11am to proclaim it open.

Lionel Chatard, director and general manager, paid tribute to 12 colleagues who had volunteered to continue caring for the building and gardens during the lockdown.

In a message to guests, he said: “Our main focus is the changes required to keep our guests and colleagues safe and healthy. The team and I very much look forward to the pleasure of welcoming you back. We have really missed you.”

Guests who are being urged not to visit if they feel at all unwell will be given a health questionnaire to complete, and have a temperature check upon arrival. They will have to park their own car and, if possible, carry their own luggage.

Measures include one-way systems in the property. Hand sanitiser will be available, and special cleaning and sanitisation of public areas will take place. Rooms will have been carefully sanitised, and guests are being asked to only use their own lavatory. There will be no room or laundry service. Housekeeping will not be provided when guests are in their room.

Tables in the three dining rooms have been placed at appropriate distances from each other. All meals will have to be reserved. There will be no buffer, instead all service will be table d’hôte or à la carte, with menus presented on individual-use sheets with a reduced wine list.