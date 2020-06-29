MORE than 250 city centre shops, attractions and businesses now accept the York Gift Card, making it the biggest of its kind in Britain.

The card was designed to provide an easy way for people to back local businesses, and has won the support of more than any other town or city gift card in the country.

Every penny loaded onto it will be spent with local companies giving a much-needed boost as York businesses emerge from lockdown.

Launched with investment by the York BID (Business Improvement District) in October, the card can be purchased at The Potions Cauldron, Shambles, and RueB on Minster Gates as well as from York Gin from July 4.

People can also purchase the card online at yorkgiftcard.com, with free first-class postage for a limited time.

The York Gift Card offers a safe way to shop. To pay, you simply swipe it through the business’s card reading machine, without the need to touch anything.

York BID operations manager Carl Alsop said: “It’s brilliant that the York Gift Card is now the UK’s number one scheme. The BID invested in the card last year, as it’s a smart and easy way to help local people support local businesses.

“Of course, those businesses now need our backing more than ever. The money loaded onto a York Gift Card can pay for items from city centre shops immediately – and be spent in pubs, cafés, restaurants, hairdressers and leisure attractions as they open up.”

Any value can be added to the card, from £1 to £500. For a complete list of participating businesses visit yorkgiftcard.com

“The York Gift Card is a brilliant present for anyone who loves York, for any employee who has gone above and beyond – or even just for yourself,” Carl said.

“Why not buy a gift card every week? It’s a brilliant way to commit to spending money in city centre businesses, and help York get back on its feet.”

If your York Gift Card expires during 2020 due to the lockdown, get in touch with the BID on Info@theyorkbid.com and you will be issued with a new card to the same value.