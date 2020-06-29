YORK Hospital bosses are urging residents to get their pots and pans ready for one final Clap for Carers on Sunday afternoon.
The applause for carers and key workers is planned for 5pm next Sunday to mark the NHS's 72nd anniversary.
The York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust tweeted: "We'll be cheering loud as the nation comes together for the biggest, loudest and final applause in appreciation of all the carers and key workers across the country.
"Make sure you have your pots and pans ready at 5pm on Sunday 5 July."
The weekly nationwide Clap for Carers, which took place every Thursday evening and brought residents across York out into their gardens, streets and balconies, ended after ten weeks on May 28, after the woman who came up with the idea claimed the show of gratitude had "had its moment" and risked being politicised.
