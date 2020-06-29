THE pilot whose glider crashed near a North Yorkshire airfield has undergone surgery on a broken leg - but hasn't let his experiences put him off flying.
A spokesman for Burn Gliding Club, near Selby, where the glider crashed just over a week ago, said that all was well after the successful operation at York Hospital last week.
"He is now on the road to recovery," he said. "His recovery period is likely to be six weeks.
"He has told me he fully intends to return to flying as soon as he can!"
The Press reported previously how the pilot was cut free from the wreckage by firefighters and the air ambulance was called, although the pilot was taken to hospital by road ambulance.
One witness said the glider hit a telegraph pole, ripped off its wing and spun across the country road a few hundred metres from the runway.
The spokesman said then there would be a formal investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
