YORK College is all set to stage its first ever virtual creative show this week.

Throughout July, York College is opening its doors, albeit virtually this year, to celebrate the inspirations and aspirations of hundreds of art and design students, by way of a virtual creative show.

A virtual launch event on Wednesday (July 1), at 6pm, will kick-start the proceedings.

Guests will be encouraged to dress up for the occasion, download canape recipes and a playlist from the college’s social media channels, and enjoy the exhibition in the comfort of their own homes.

The online art and design exhibition by further education and higher education students will showcase students’ creativity in a range of disciplines including drawing, painting, print-making, glass, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, 3D, product design, film, digital imaging, animation, photography, design and graphics, fashion and media make-up.

Rob Baxter, head of art and design at York College, said: “In these unprecedented times we decided to go ahead with an online end of year show to celebrate the superb creativity and achievements of our students from across the art and design division, including work from degree level media make-up, special effects make-up and hair design students.

"Throughout their studies, including during the lockdown period, all our students have produced exceptional work to successfully complete their qualification and this virtual exhibition presents a fantastic opportunity for us to share their talents with the public.

"It is pleasing to know our students will now progress onto the next stage of their creative careers, whether that is the next level of course at York College, the degree course of their choice or starting their own creative careers and businesses.”

The York College virtual creative show is online between July 1 from 6pm, to July 31.

The general public can view via: www.yorkcollege.ac.uk/creativeshow

York College principal, Lee Probert, has previously said that it remains vitally important that all students stay focused in the weeks and months ahead.

He said they should continue to join in with online tuition - this is as much about student welfare as it is about learning, as it’s important students don’t feel isolated.

As the region’s largest A-level provider, York College had a 100% per cent A-level pass rate last year, with more than half of students attaining high grades (A*- B).

Earlier this year the college received a £1.6 million investment which has enabled the upgrading of facilities and equipment in advanced engineering, digital technologies and a new University Centre.