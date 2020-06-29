THE family of a York woman held a special party at her home, in honour of her 90th birthday.
The party was held on Saturday, to celebrate Marjorie Bowser reaching the milestone. She was meant to have a party at York Golf Club, however this was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Friends and family began the celebrations with Marjorie by surprising her at her home in Huntington. The New York Brass Band also performed a 15-minute medley of songs, including the ‘Happy Birthday’ tune. Deborah Bowser, Marjorie’s daughter, said: “She is one in a million.”
Marjorie, who officially celebrates her birthday today, (June 29) used to work for City of York Council and York Theatre Royal. She is well-known in the city for her baking, jam-making and crocheting.