FLOOD alerts have been issued for several rivers in North Yorkshire today after heavy rain in the Yorkshire Dales catchment over the weekend.
The Environment Agency said there was a risk of flooding of low lying land and roads near the Upper River Wharfe, Lower River Swale and Lower River Ure, with high levels in the Ure posing a risk of flooding at the Roecliffe Caravan Park.
The agency said further rainfall was forecast this morning so levels may rise further and remain high during the day.
No alerts have been issued as yet for York, but the agency's Viking Recorder in York has also shown a dramatic rise in levels of the Ouse, by almost 1.4 metres in 24 hours. It is also projecting levels to increase to above 3.5 metres over normal summer levels by tomorrow morning, which would cause flooding in the city.
York Rescue Boat tweeted that some footpaths along the Ouse will be under water this morning, and levels will continue to rise in the city through Monday.
