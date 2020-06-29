A BOGUS police officer has tried to con motorists out of thousands of pounds after approaching them in a supermarket car park.

North Yorkshire Police said the man told drivers their vehicle tax was out of date and took personal contact details off them.

He then repeatedly called them the next day, informing them they owed several thousand pounds in fines for unpaid vehicle tax and would be arrested if they did not pay immediately.

A force spokesperson warned motorists to be vigilant in case they are approached by the same individual or someone else using this tactic.

“If you are approached by someone claiming to be a police officer, they should be happy to show you their identification if asked and you can also confirm their identity by asking their name and ‘collar number’ and calling 101 to verify these details," they said.

“The police will never contact you over the phone, text or email to request payment or to ask you to transfer money to them so if anyone claiming to be the police does so, hang up immediately.

“If you are concerned about whether you are up to date with your vehicle tax, you can check it by visiting the DVLA website.”

Anyone suspecting they have been a victim of a scam should phone 101.