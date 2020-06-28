TWO bikers have been rescued by firefighters after they tried to drive through a flooded ford in a river and became trapped.
Fire crews from Hawes, Leyburn, Richmond and Ripon took part in the rescue at Hawes, in the Yorkshire Dales earlier today.
They used swift water rescue equipment,a throw line, life jackets and a vehicle winch to bring the motorcyclists and motorbike to safety from the river, which was swollen after recent rainfall in the Pennines.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Servie urged motorcyclists and car drivers not to try to cross fast flowing water.