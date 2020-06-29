THE organiser of York's annual Christmas Carol Concert says all arrangements are in place for the event to go ahead in December - but he can't be sure as yet whether it can go ahead.

Graham Bradbury said tickets for the event at York Barbican on December 13 would normally go on sale at the Barbican on July 1, but this was being put back to August 3.

"We really need a relaxation on mass gatherings and social distancing before we can realistically have any confidence the Carol Concert will take place this year," he said.

"In the meantime, we are liaising with York Barbican and also taking into account advice from the government with regards to social distancing and mass gatherings.

"Similarly, although the schools, band and choirs have accepted our invitation to appear, there could be further restrictions imposed on us due to the pandemic.

"We are trying our best to get a show on the road and by Christmas time I am sure people will be in desperate need of something uplifting to cheer them up. We have all had a hard time so far this year."

The line-up for the concert, if it goes ahead, includes the Shepherd Group Brass Band, Dringhouses and Clifton Green schools' choirs, the Stamford Bridge Community Choir and Steve Cassidy, with proceeds going to the Lord Mayor and Sheriff Of York's Christmas Cheer Fund and St Leonard's Hospice, which was nominated by The Press.