YORK Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has gone more than a week without a coronavirus-related death in its hospitals.
NHS England said today (Sunday) that the total number of Covid-19-related fatalities at the trust up to 5pm yesterday remained at 214, the same as it has been since June 20.
The trust operates York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
It said that nationwide, a further 18 people who tested positive for coronavirus had died in English hospitals. The total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England is now 28,653.
It added that the patients who died were aged between 43 and 95, and one patient, aged 48, had no known underlying health conditions.
Meanwhile, Public Health England said today that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the City of York Council area remained at 463, the same number as it gave last Tuesday.
There has been one new case in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total to 1,353.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, the total number of cases is 965, the same as last Thursday.
Comments are closed on this article.