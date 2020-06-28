THE chair of a care provider group has spoken out after The Press revealed that an investigation had been launched into the way a York care home handled a major coronavirus outbreak.

Mike Padgham, Chair of the Independent Care Group, said Covid-19 was a 'merciless virus,' which had taken a huge toll on care and nursing homes in this region and beyond.

“Homes across the country have been battling to protect their residents and their staff in the most difficult of circumstances and it is a very, very challenging time for them all," he said.

“Our hearts go out to the relatives of all of those in care and nursing homes who have died from Covid-19 and to those who have been ill."

He added that the group worked very closely with the Care Quality Commission and City of York Council and if it could assist them in any way over any case, it was happy to do so.

“We are also here for local providers and ready and willing to support them in any way we can during these dreadful times."

The Press reported yesterday that South Park care home in Acomb was under investigation over an outbreak of coronavirus in which up to 52 members of staff may have caught the disease, according to the Care Quality Commission.

