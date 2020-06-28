A TORTOISE called Henry, which was believed to have been stolen from a garden in a North Yorkshire town, has been returned home safely.
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal on Friday saying the owner of the 15-year-old tortoise, had been left devastated after Henry was believed to have been stolen from the back garden of a property in Heron Way in Malton on Thursday.
North Yorkshire Police issued an update on Saturday saying: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find Henry. We are very pleased to say he has been safely returned home."
